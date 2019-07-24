Controversial Market Drayton egg farm given green light - despite hundreds of objections

Merlott Chitty Farms' controversial application for land north of Betton, near the village of Norton-in-Hales, was submitted back in March and followed another application that was withdrawn in December.

Now construction can begin after councillors approved the plans, despite pleas from residents of the village as well as councillors representing communities.

The decision was made at a meeting of Shropshire Council's north planning committee at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Seven of the planning committee voted for the plans to be approved and one voted against. They debated for about half an hour before taking a vote.

Councillor Roger Hughes of Market Drayton West and Vince Hunt of Oswestry voted in favour and said they saw no reason not to support the application.

The successful application by Merlott Chitty Farms attracted more than 500 petition signatures and upwards of 200 objections on Shropshire Council's planning website, which said it would mean extra traffic, the loss of wildlife habitat and "critical" levels of ammonia.

Impact

Councillors on the planning committee visited the site on Tuesday morning, as well as the nearby listed buildings Oakley Hall and Betton Hall Farm, to consider the potential impact.

Councillor Paul Wynn said the site was shielded well from the two listed buildings.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft represents Market Drayton East including Norton-in-Hales, sits on the planning committee and on Market Drayton Town Council. He was unable to vote on the plans as the councillor for the affected area and one of the speakers who addressed the committee.

He said the affected site included rare timber pastures, as well as two well-used public footpaths and an ancient bridleway.

He said: "It is from these pathways that many community groups enjoy the scenery as they walk past ponds, the river and woods in very close proximity to the proposed site.

"The building is of a scale and magnitude which would be uncharacteristic of this ancient farmland.

"Despite being camouflaged in green paint it would still appear as an unwelcome blot in a unique area.

"With the addition of two feed towers against the skyline, this building is an intrusive and ugly wart on what is a pristine landscape.

"Otters, badgers, bats and birds are just some of the wildlife seen in the area. They are sensitive to human activity. Noise and human activity plus vibrations in the ground during the building process may see them move on to new environments.

"The lighting and machinery noise involved in such facilities may well permanently interfere with the two species of bats in the area.

"This is not NIMBYism but a genuine response of residents to an attack on slowly-disappearing open countryside.

"The development has been met with a well-organised, disciplined, technical response from the residents representing Norton-in-Hales."

Ian Pick, representing Merlott Chittty Farms, said: "The development is agricultural. Agricultural buildings are acceptable within an open countryside location.

"The applicant is a young person trying to establish a farming business close to his home."

He conceded that free range egg sales were going through a "lull" in the UK, but said the wholesale market was improving.

He also pointed out that councillors who had been on the site visit agreed that there was no visual impact on the nearby listed buildings.

Adequate consideration

The Betton and Norton Action Group, BAN, protested outside Shirehall ahead of the meeting, and the public section of the meeting room itself was packed with members as councillors discussed the plans.

Members of the group shouted 'shame' as the plans were approved.

Peter Eardley of Norton-in-Hales Parish Council warned councillors that approving the plans would set a precedent for applications in open countryside elsewhere in Shropshire.

The parish council had formally objected to the plans on grounds including the potential visual impact, road safety in Betton and the "lack of economic benefits to the local community".

Manure from the site will be spread on farmland at nearby High Ercall through an arrangement with another farmer.

Principal planning officer Philip Mullineux told the meeting: "It's acknowledged this application has attracted numerous letters of objection from residents and a petition attracting 511 signatories, and a separate petition with regards to the previous withdrawn application which attracted 2,951 signatories.

"It is noted that both the Shropshire and Staffordshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England objected to the proposal and their comments are outlined.

"Otherwise it is noted that all statutory consultees with exception of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust have not objected to the proposal.

"In conclusion while it's acknowledged the development is significant in scale it is considered adequate consideration has been given to nearby designated and non-designated heritage assets."

Loggerheads Parish Council also objected, citing the "loss of amenity value to the surrounding area and additional HGV transport on unsuitable roads".