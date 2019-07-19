Advertising
Market Drayton woman admits to possession of Mamba drug
A woman from Market Drayton has admitted having the synthetic cannabis-like drug Mamba.
Demi Jennings, 23, pleaded guilty to having a Class B drug with intent to supply at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.
She was caught on September 2 last year.
The case was adjourned to August 7, when she will be sentenced.
Jennings, of Great Hales Street in Market Drayton, was represented in court by Stephen Scully.
Rob Edwards represented the prosecution.
