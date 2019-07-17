Veg garden a delicious delight at Shropshire nursing home

The club at the Beech House Nursing Home at Wollerton, near Market Drayton, has expanded recently to the extent that the home has been entered into the town council's annual bloom competition.

The three-strong judging panel is due to visit on Thursday.

Claire Hughes, the home's activities co-ordinator, said: "The residents are really enjoying spending time in our garden. We have a gardening club that has grown lots of crops from scratch, tended to them and even started harvesting them.

"The peas especially provoked lots of reminiscing and eating. Residents told me about fathers and grandfathers growing peas, and sitting as children shelling them.

"We are extremely proud of what they have achieved so I entered the home into the Market Drayton garden competition In Bloom, and the judges will be visiting this Thursday, July 18."

'I just love fresh air'

She said some of the most popular crops to grow have been cauliflower, broccoli, strawberries and tomatoes. They added a section to grow salad leaves after a request from one of the residents.

Joe Ricci, 95, said: "Since we have had the raised planters I have been able to get out in the garden doing what I love. Claire helps me and I am pleased with what we have grown."

"I really love watching the birds in our garden," said Helen Roberts, 85. "I have enjoyed pottering around in our garden, growing seeds, tending to them and harvesting them, I just love fresh air."

Joan Lynn said: "We've had some lovely peas. I enjoyed shelling and eating them, we are really looking forward to our strawberries."

Relief cook and kitchen assistant Chloe Bowden said: "It's lovely to see how enthusiastic the residents are about the veg they are growing and lovely that we can cook it for them to eat."

Businesses and care homes are being judged in the In Bloom competition today, with private residences judged on Wednesday.

Winners will be announced at an awards evening in September at the Royal British Legion in Queen Street.

The overall winner will receive a trophy and a voucher for garden supplies.