New piano is music to the ears of Market Drayton

The new grand piano at St Luke's Church in Hodnet will be used to teach music to children, and is the result of a successful fundraising drive that started earlier this year.

The rector of the parish of St Luke's, Reverend Edith Quirey, said: "When Margaret Simpson became our organist she came along with me to an after school club in Hodnet Primary School.

"We realised that music is not offered in many schools because of cuts, so we decide to set up a children’s music fund. We want to help all children whatever their background to enjoy music.

"In four weeks we raised £13,000 to buy a piano to teach music, and we have also been given string instruments to provide to the children.

"For the past few months St Luke’s Church in Hodnet has put on concerts to raise money for the fund.

"We have had a trumpet and organ recital, an Armenian oboe player and a French pianist. We are having a quartet of Russian singers and lots more.

"All concerts are free with refreshments and people can give a donation if they wish."

Monthly fundraisers are held to support the fund. To learn more about the parish and the fund visit hodnetparish.org.uk/#contact