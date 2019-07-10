It's Land's End to John O'Groats by paramotor for Shropshire charity flight pilot James

James Du Pavey escaped three crash-landings unscathed during his flight from Land's End to John O'Groats in his paramotor that he described as "a parachute powered by a large fan".

Starting his journey at 3.30am on Monday, he completed the charity bid yesterday afternoon and is now waiting for the timeframe to be confirmed as a new record.

But his trip did not come without hindrance, as unexpected faults saw him crash in someone's garden, onto a cricket pitch and a police dog training field.

In the last leg of his voyage, he described it as a "truly epic and exhausting challenge", before finally landing and posting on social media: "Landed! JOGLE challenge completed & #worldrecord smashed!

"It's been exhausting and nerve-wracking with another engine failure six miles from Lands End! But totally worth it."

His formidable effort flew him more than 870 miles at heights of 10,000ft in about 36 hours.

A ground crew followed him along the route to track his progress, help him refuel and carry out repairs to his aircraft.

James said the previous record was seven days, and added he embarked on the solo-expedition with the aim of raising £10,000 for the Donna Louise Children's Hospice in Stoke-on-Trent.

The hospice provides critical services and support for children, young adults and their families with life-shortening and life-limiting conditions.

James is aiming to raise £10,000 for charity. Photo: ExtraMile Communications

Katie Tams, relationship manager at The Donna Louise said: "James and his team have been supporting The Donna Louise since 2017, raising more than £20,000 through various fundraising initiatives and challenges.

"James’ paramotor challenge really is upping the game though. We can’t say a big enough thank you to James for braving this totally whacky and wonderful challenge; the funds raised will do so much to support the children, young people and families who rely on our services."

To date, he's so far raised £8,614.56 via his JustGiving page.

People can donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/james-du-pavey1