Cartoon safety sign stolen from outside Market Drayton school

The large cartoon figure was outside Market Drayton Infants and Nursery school and was taken on Monday evening.

It is one of a number that have been being placed across the county aiming to keep roads outside schools safe.

The sign is of a young child in a red top holding a sign saying "Think before you park".

Market Drayton's safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "The sign was taken from outside Market Drayton Infants + Nursery school sometime during the evening of July 8.

"If you know of its whereabouts, return it."

The below sign was taken from outside Market Drayton Infants + Nursery school sometime during the evening of Mon 8th July. If you know of its whereabouts, return it or come + see me! pic.twitter.com/TicpYrSSnh — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) July 10, 2019

The metre-high caricatures were funded by police and commissioner John Campion in November last year. There are about 70 in place across the West Midlands.

It comes months after one of the signs was seriously damaged after being hit by a car.

It happened outside a school in Shifnal in May.