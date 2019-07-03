Menu

No long faces as horse show celebrates 99th anniversary

A popular horse and pony show attracted hundreds of riders, horses and visitors for a day in the sun.

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the 99th Wistanswick Horse & Pony Show. Pictures by Terry Comerford, Glass Knight Photography

The Wistanswick Horse & Pony Show celebrated its 99th year last Saturday with competitions in more than a dozen categories.

Horses were awarded prizes for being the neatest and cleanest, having the best mini handler under eight years of age, and for fancy dress.

There were also jumping displays and competitions, and riders got the chance to take a handy pony around a mini obstacle course.

As well as the horse events, the day included a craft fair with more than 30 stalls, a produce show and various catering stalls.

Classic cars were also on show.

Some of the sideshows included a bouncy slide, a 'beat the goalie' competition and face painting.

And horses weren't the only animals on display, with a dog show also rewarding the most handsome and well-behaved pooches.

Organiser Kelly Mitchell said the whole day had been a triumph: "It was a great success, the weather was fantastic and everyone had lots of fun.

"The highlight of the day is seeing all the happy smiling faces from old and young competitors.

"It will be the 100-year anniversary next year so we are planning bigger and better things with lots of prizes to be won."

