Advertising
Crews tackle midnight fire near Market Drayton
Fire crews attended a fire inside a commercial property just after midnight near Market Drayton.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent appliances from Hodnet and Market Drayton to extinguish a small fire in a building in Stoke Heath just after midnight last night.
The team used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the blaze.
Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 00.06 along with pump from @FireHodnet and @SFRS_atm in support to commercial property fire in StokeHeath. Small fire in building extinguished using 2 x BA & one hose reel @SFRS_PDavies in support as FI Officer."
Advertising
Login or Register to comment