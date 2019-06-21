Menu

Crews tackle midnight fire near Market Drayton

By David Banner | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Fire crews attended a fire inside a commercial property just after midnight near Market Drayton.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent appliances from Hodnet and Market Drayton to extinguish a small fire in a building in Stoke Heath just after midnight last night.

The team used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the blaze.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 00.06 along with pump from @FireHodnet and @SFRS_atm in support to commercial property fire in StokeHeath. Small fire in building extinguished using 2 x BA & one hose reel @SFRS_PDavies in support as FI Officer."

