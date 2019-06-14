Open gardens event to get bigger and better

Barlaston, near Market Drayton and Stafford, will host the fourth Barlaston Village Open Gardens with 25 gardens open to the public between 11am and 5pm on July 13 and 13.

Organisers said 500 people visited the village for last year's event, and that more are expected this time around with live music, raffles, a speciality ice cream van and more to entertain them.

The owners of the gardens themselves will put on their own refreshments and there will also be plant sales, an Indian samosa/plant swap and an artwork sales.

A hop-on, hop-off minibus service will take visitors and residents around each of the gardens in comfort.

Tickets cost £2.50 and under-16s go free, and they are available on the day or from the week beginning June 24 fro several venues including Kitson's Chemist in Barlaston and the Country Cabin in Cocknage.

To see the full list of locations selling tickets and to learn more about the event, visit facebook.com/BOG2019, call 07475 512323 or email bvog@gardener.com.