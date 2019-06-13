Menu

Shropshire firefighters help rescue woman through boot of car after crash

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Firefighters from Whitchurch helped rescue a woman through the boot of a car after a collision with a lorry near the Shropshire border today.

The crash happened at Wilkesley, in Cheshire, near to Whitchurch and Market Drayton, at about 9.15am.

A rescue pump attended from Whitchurch to support crews from Nantwich, and helped one woman get free.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "A woman who was trapped in a car was assisted from the vehicle by firefighters. She was then handed into the care of paramedics with suspected minor injuries."

Rob Smith

Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

