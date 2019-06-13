Shropshire firefighters help rescue woman through boot of car after crash

The crash happened at Wilkesley, in Cheshire, near to Whitchurch and Market Drayton, at about 9.15am.

A rescue pump attended from Whitchurch to support crews from Nantwich, and helped one woman get free.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "A woman who was trapped in a car was assisted from the vehicle by firefighters. She was then handed into the care of paramedics with suspected minor injuries."