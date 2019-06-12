Bella the cat rescued from three-day tree ordeal

Bella the cat was trapped in the tree at Soudley last week, and firefighters were called at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

On arrival the team from Market Drayton was met by an RSPCA inspector who had been called earlier in the day by the cat's owner.

The inspector told the team that Bella had been in the tree in poor weather since Wednesday.

Using a ladder, the firefighters set about rescuing the young cat and also held a sheet taut under the tree in case she fell.

A firefighter climbed the nine-metre ladder and used an electric saw to cut the branches the cat was resting on, lowering her as they went.

Eventually Bella was on a branch 15 feet off the ground, which the firefighter lowered as far as possible before dropping branch and cat together into the sheet.

A statement from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "We are pleased to report that Bella was none the worse for her experience, but she was in no mood to hang around and thank the crew, and quickly turned tail and made off, hopefully she will be home soon enjoying some food and TLC."