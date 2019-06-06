Market Drayton pharmacist John dies aged 86

John Taplin, who moved to the town with wife Joyce and daughter Susan in 1958, died peacefully at home on May 25. He worked at Buttercross Pharmacy where he would make remedies himself.

John worked at the pharmacy with Gerald Barnes, and the pair became a successful team. Ten years later he purchased the business, later introducing a perfumery and gift area in 1975.

He was part of the round table chamber of trade, a governor at Grove School and treasurer of Market Drayton Methodist Church. He also enjoyed playing badminton.

His family said: "He will be remembered for his compound pharmacy, making remedies for everyone. A much loved husband, father and grandfather."

