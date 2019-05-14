Age UK in plea for Shropshire volunteers

The charity, which helps older people to enjoy later life, is particularly looking for people in the Whitchurch, Wem, Market Drayton, Ellesmere and Oswestry areas, who can donate a couple of hours of their time between 9am and 5pm during the working week and between 9am and 4pm at weekends to befriend an older person.

Volunteers are also needed to help older people complete claim forms for benefits such as blue badges and attendance allowance. No experience of the benefits system is required but volunteers should be willing to travel around the area visiting older people in their homes.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Age UK STW, said: "Our volunteer befrienders provide valuable, confidential support to older people who may be experiencing loneliness and isolation. They offer companionship, a good listening ear and act as a link between the person and services provided not only by us but also by other local organisations.

"Benefits volunteers provide an essential support service to older people ensuring that they are able to claim the benefits they are entitled to.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life. They may be newly retired from the world of work, in part-time work and looking to do something positive in their community, or they might have experienced the feeling of loneliness themselves, been helped through it and now wish to give something back.

"Volunteering can be incredibly rewarding. We offer training, expenses and on-going support to ensure all our volunteers are confident and happy in their roles."

For more information, call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Volunteer Recruitment Team on 01743 588 570, email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk