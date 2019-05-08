Special garden created for brave Market Drayton youngster Jake

Jake Domagalski, who is 14, has the rare degenerative condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Earlier this year the Make-a-Wish UK branch reached out to Paul Watkins Professional Gardening and Landscaping, also based in Market Drayton, to ask for help in giving Jake’s home a new state-of-the-art garden complete with a stylish angled lawn, tiled paving and raised beds for Jake to enjoy.

Paul Watkins, the company’s owner, said: “We actually had a phone call from Make-A-Wish asking if we were interested. We went and had a look, told them roughly what it would cost and we got the go-ahead.

“Businesses have been very kind with donations and discounted materials and I have got a team of volunteers to help with the build and lower costs.”

Jake is now wheelchair-bound as his muscles continue to weaken, but he has been a common sight around Market Drayton in recent years as he refuses to let his condition keep him down.

Jake’s new garden

Back in 2016 when he was a student at the Market Drayton Junior School, he decided to scale the Wrekin in an off-road wheelchair. He was also pushed around the town’s annual 10K by Matt Eardley in 2017. Jake captured the hearts of the Erwin family, with former Market Drayton mayor David Erwin helping him set up events in aid of Action Duchenne.

David’s son Matthew also chose the charity to support in his year as mayor in 2017/18. Jake switched on the town’s Christmas lights in November 2017.

DMD is caused by a mutation in a particular gene on the X chromosome, with symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle weakness and enlarged calves.

It primarily affects boys, but in rare cases it can affect girls.

Make-a-Wish UK organises special, bespoke one-off events or experiences for children with serious illnesses.

To refer an ill child to Make-a-Wish UK, call 0118 304 2776 or email referrals@makeawish.org.uk