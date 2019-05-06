Three taken to hospital after two-car crash near Market Drayton

The collision happened at around 11.30pm last night on the A53 at Red Bull.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Market Drayton who were joined by Staffordshire Fire Service to set up hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to rescue the trapped woman.

The A53 was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and cleared the wreckage from the damaged vehicles.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Mobilised at 23.38 on Sunday along with pump from Loggerheads @StaffsFire to RTC persons on A53 at Red Bull.

"One adult female released by crews using cutting equipment. Three casualties transported to hospital by @OfficalWMAS. @StaffsPolice on scene."