Menu

Advertising

Three taken to hospital after two-car crash near Market Drayton

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Three people were taken to hospital and one woman cut free from her car after a two-car crash near Market Drayton.

The collision happened at around 11.30pm last night on the A53 at Red Bull.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Market Drayton who were joined by Staffordshire Fire Service to set up hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to rescue the trapped woman.

The A53 was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and cleared the wreckage from the damaged vehicles.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Mobilised at 23.38 on Sunday along with pump from Loggerheads @StaffsFire to RTC persons on A53 at Red Bull.

"One adult female released by crews using cutting equipment. Three casualties transported to hospital by @OfficalWMAS. @StaffsPolice on scene."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News