Man injured in crash near Market Drayton

Two fire appliances including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were sent from Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington to the collision involving one car in High Heath, Hinstock at about 10am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it assisted a male casualty from his car before making it electrically safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were in attendance to treat the man for his injuries and deal with oncoming traffic during the incident.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted: "Mobilised at 10.01am on Monday along with pumps from Wellington, Newport and Adam Matthews in support to RTC on A41 in Hinstock.

"Thankfully no persons trapped. Vehicle made safe. One Male treated by WMAS. Operational Patrol Unit on scene."