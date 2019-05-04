Thieves near Market Drayton steal mobile cabin and power tool

The "caravan-type" unit, which provided shelter and seating for workers, was taken from the A41 at Bletchley, near Market Drayton, some time between Friday, April 26 and Monday, April 29.

Police said it had been towed away, and that a breaker was also stolen from a JCB digger on the night of the previous Thursday, April 25.

Workers had been resurfacing a section of the A41 near Bletchley.

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation into the thefts is asked to call 101 citing incident number 0135s of April 29.