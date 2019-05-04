Market Drayton centre's new sound system funded by gift

The Festival Drayton Centre needed a new PA system for its many live events and two audio companies helped set up the new technology.

The Martin Audio WPM system was installed by B.S.B. Sound, which has helped out at the centre for many years.

Funding for the new system was made possible by the family of Ken Morris, who volunteered at the centre and oversaw installation of the original cinema and sound system.

When he died last year, his family decided to make a large donation to the venue that was spent on the new sound system and lighting rig.

Ken's son Peter Morris said the new system could create an "even sound field" across the whole of an audience.

Martin Bickley, director of B.S.B. Sound, said: "We had been looking forward to getting involved with Martin Audio for a long time and when this project arose, we knew the brand would be a strong contender.

“We were asked to specify a new PA system, as they often hosted live events which involved bringing in additional PA to cope with the requirements of bands.

"They decided they wanted to be able to tackle this in-house and were determined to ensure the PA system was absolutely first class.

“Hanging from the existing infrastructure was not an option due to the weight limits of the roof, so we asked a local engineering firm to design and make two brackets to the exact angles required to hang the system.”

The 200-capacity venue, once a Methodist church, hosts events including talks, theatre, comedy, music and conferences.

Mr Bickley said: “The venue’s technical manager Peter Morris also has a very critical ear, being a massive fan of everything high-fidelity.

"He was more than impressed with the new system and remarked how he couldn’t help but spend hours listening to his music collection on the new system.

"The venue’s chairman Geoff Vernon was also incredibly impressed and remarked how this was potentially the best sounding small theatre in the country.

“We think this is absolutely correct.”