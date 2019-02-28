New Market Drayton councillor

Mike Smith, standing as an independent, was elected to Market Drayton Town Council's north ward with 514 votes on Thursday.

He stood against Rob Bentley of the Labour Party, who garnered 139 votes.

Mike, an organiser of community events including last year's successful Party in the Park, said: "It's been a very busy month where I have had little time for anything else other than this election, but the result said it all.

"The lovely comments and congratulations I heard in person everywhere I went and the response on Facebook has been amazing, as those who were not in the north ward have also shown their support.

"It's my belief that people are fed up with the two party politics which have done little to help our town. My feeling is that the town council should be comprised of doers - people who care for the town and its people.

"That was the main focus of my campaign and everyone I spoke to agreed. Looking at the mess both major parties are currently in people are sick of the silliness that has got us into this mess.

"Town councils do not need to be political, that has for a long time been my point."