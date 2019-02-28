Market Drayton Road safety measures under fire

Walkers and residents along Christchurch Lane said they now feared for their safety because the traffic calming measures were doing little to make cars slow down.

Among them is Dave Morgan, who has lived in the street for more than a decade.

He says he has been trying to get Shropshire Council involved since the traffic calming measures were installed in September.

They have been installed as part of planning permission granted for a housing development.

"I have made four official complaints raising concerns about safety since September," he said. "They still choose to ignore me.

"They have put a stop sign right in front of my drive, but that's not my main issue. The main issue is there is no footpath or pavement for pedestrians to walk on to pass the narrow parts.

"I have spoken to several people who regularly walk up and down this road and they say that they fear for their safety because cars don't seem to slow down and they have to rush through.

"This is a bus road with with children walking to the park and dog walkers."

David Minnery said: "There is already an agreement in place to replace it.

"The difficulty is that it is winter time and there's pressure there, so it's dragging its heals a little bit.

"I will be meeting with highways to see if we can bring this to the top of the queue."

Mark Wootton, Shropshire Council’s area manager for developing highways, said alterations would be carried out soon.

“The priority traffic-calming measures were introduced as part of planning permission granted for a housing development," he said. "The measures have gone through a design process including safety audit checks, which have not revealed any substantive safety issues. There are, however, some alterations that need to be undertaken, and it is anticipated that these will be carried out shortly.”