Fundraising for guide dogs in north Shropshire hits £81,000 mark in just 10 years

Volunteers for the Market Drayton and Whitchurch fundraising branch regularly collect money in the two towns, to help fund the training of guide dogs.

Its branch secretary Les Lacey has decided to step down after five years of service.

Les said he had called it a day because of health issues, and the branch will change its structure.

“Our small branch has limited resources and our volunteers are all getting older," he said.

"Occasionally standing in the entrance to a cold, breezy supermarket holding a collecting bucket is not fun, but the rewards are more than we could have expected.

"The magnificent sum that has been achieved is a genuine acknowledgement of the generosity of the people of Market Drayton and Whitchurch.”

The branch was recently presented with a cheque for £500 from Market Drayton's Mincher-Lockett & Co opticians, for its Name a Puppy initiative.

Julie Platzer has taken over as the new branch co-ordinator.

She said: “We will continue to do almost everything we have been doing so far, it is still our aim to fundraise for Guide Dogs.

"One of our highlights has been the number of puppies that have been named under the Guide Dogs special ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme.

"Three have been delivered and we are waiting for the fourth, which will be very special to us as it will be puppy Penny, named after one of our champions, Penny Day.

"As soon as 'Penny' is allocated we will let the town know and also try to arrange for everyone to meet her.”