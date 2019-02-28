Former firefighter to be Market Drayton mayor

Councillor Roger Smith, the current deputy mayor, was confirmed as the mayor-elect in a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council.

He will take office on May 10.

Councillor Smith, who previously served as the mayor in 2010 to 2011, said: “It’s very nice to be voted on for this by my fellow councillors again. My late father Bert was the first mayor in 1974 and again in 1979 so it is good to be able to emulate his achievements.

“As an independent councillor my motto has always been that whatever I do, I do it with the town and the townspeople in mind.

“Party politics don’t come into it.”

Until last week independent Councillor Smith was the only non-Conservative on the town council.

However Mike Smith, of no relation, was elected as an independent for the town’s north ward on February 21.

Current mayor Councillor Mark Whittle said that in past years the mayor would only be decided close to the end of a mayoral year, although it was traditional for the deputy mayor one year to be mayor the following year.

Councillor Whittle said that the council had made the formal decision months ahead of time this year for a smoother transition.

Roger Smith also had a long career as a firefighter.

He joined the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on March 14, 1967, beginning his career at the old fire station in Prospect Road, Market Drayton.