Family of Market Drayton man who died in plane crash got "fraction of what they could", lawyers claim

Aviation solicitors at Irwin Mitchell are now calling on the Government to increase the minimum compensation available to victims of light aircraft crashes.

This comes after the family of Lawrence Sumner, a 66-year-old man who died in 2016 after the plane he was in crashed near Shifnal Airfield, received £125,000 from his case which was valued at more than £500,000.

Mr Sumner, commonly known as Mike, died along with friend and pilot of a RANS S6 Coyote II aircraft, Tony Crocombe, when it crashed during an attempted landing.

A jury inquest in 2017 heard that the pilot was flying too slowly and was incorrectly positioned as he attempted to approach the airfield, resulting in him losing control of the aircraft.

The settlement value of Mr Sumner's case was capped due to the £125,000 limit of indemnity for passengers on the microlight aircraft he was in.

Peter Lorence, serious injury and aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "The simple problem is that the limit on the amount of indemnity cover needed for passengers has not changed in more than a decade, and in fact wasn't even high enough at the time it was introduced.

"Someone injured in a light aircraft crash would be lucky to escape without serious injuries, some of which can be life-changing. For someone left with brain and spinal injuries it may mean they can't return to work and if they have families to look after then just more than £100,000 is clearly inadequate.

"In the event of a fatal accident, a family that is left having to pay a mortgage and other general living costs after losing the main breadwinner would also struggle on the current minimum amount.

"In these circumstances the families will have to pursue the person responsible direct, but if they don’t have the assets to cover the claim then it is very difficult – often the pilot can be a family member or close friend too.

"We’ve got several examples of people who have been left hugely undercompensated because of minimum indemnity levels being so low and where bringing a case against the pilot has not been possible. They are left struggling to move on with their lives and we call on the government to raise the minimum indemnity level for passengers.”

Mr Sumner's daughter, Emma Roberts, said: "It seems so strange to us that the insurance limit for passengers are so low.

"While my mum is nearing her retirement and it's less important for her, there will be other families where passengers injured or killed are earning the vast majority of money in the family.

"I can't begin to imagine how they would cope with something like this. Something needs to change as the minimum limits are clearly inadequate."