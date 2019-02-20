Curtain goes up on Market Drayton pantomime

The classic tale is being staged until Saturday by Market Drayton Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society.

After months of preparation the show is now underway at the town's Festival Drayton Centre starring Cathy Baker as Dick, Jon Edwards as the dame, Colin Whitfield as King Rat, Rosie Parrington as the fairy, Dan Cummings as Idle Jack and Cerys Whitfield as Alice.

Co-director Matt Baker says: "We've had a great laugh doing it. Now we're at the centre it's even more exciting as we've got the lights and sets.

"We've been rehearsing hard for it as we put on a pantomime every year during February half term.

"Everyone is fantastic. We've got some great characters including the dame and the village idiot. There will be plenty of surprises and something for everyone.

"Now that we've moved from the rehearsal rooms to the Festival Drayton Centre, we've got all, the lights and the sets and we're looking forward to performing it."

Dick Whittington, written by Tony Bradford and Tina Webster, is the story about a young man travelling to London to seek his fortune and the adventures he experiences on the journey.

Tickets are still available for the show which is running from today to Saturday at 7.30pm and a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Book seats via the website festivaldraytoncentre.com or phone 01630 654444.