More houses for Market Drayton after land sale

Plans have already started to be drawn up for one, two, three and four-bedroom homes to be built on the 1.55 acres of land at the corner of Greenfields Lane and Adderley Road.

The site lays next to 11 hectares of land subject to controversial plans to build 250 homes.

Belford Homes matched the asking price of about £650,000 for the 1.55 acre site, being sold by the Shrewsbury office of Towler Shaw Roberts (TSR).

Toby Shaw, of TSR, said: "It's a very important site, 1.55 acres, which occupies a prime corner position as you approach Market Drayton.

"It generated much interest before being acquired by Belford Homes, a local company with exciting plans for a new development of homes.

"The sale underlines that there remains a very strong demand for sites of this nature.

"We are encouraged with the level of interest stimulated by a larger site of approximately 23.91 acres next to it in Market Drayton, which has outline planning permission granted for up to 250 houses, and is a major development opportunity in the town."

The proposals for 250 homes, submitted by Danbank Developments in August 2014, received objections from prospective neighbours, which led to a three-and-a-half-year wrangle over planning permission.

Amended plans were submitted and outline planning permission has been approved.

A planning application for the 1.55 acre development is expected to be submitted in the coming months.