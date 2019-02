INCIDENT: Pump mobilised at 21:17hrs to single vehicle #RTC on the #A529 at #LockleyWood near #MarketDrayton 🚒 Thankfully on arrival no persons trapped 👍🏻 Crews made vehicle electrically safe and assisted @MDraytonCops in clearing the road 🚓 @OFFICIALWMAS also at the scene 🚑 pic.twitter.com/I1q3fLAenM