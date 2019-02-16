Death of 17-year-old boy sparks police investigation near Market Drayton

Emergency services were called to Berrisford Road, Peatswood, at around 11.25pm on Friday.

It followed concerns for a 17-year-old.

A teenager was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The land is just across the Shropshire Staffordshire border with detectives from Staffordshire Police leading the investigation.

Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place next week.

A man, aged 18 and from Market Drayton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Four teenagers, two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys, all from Market Drayton, are also assisting with inquiries and have been released under investigation.

His family have been informed and police say they are receiving support from specially trained officers.