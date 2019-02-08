Menu

Shropshire garden group awarded funding for anniversary

A Shropshire country garden group is making a film to celebrate a milestone anniversary after receiving lottery funding.

Head gardener Zdenek Valkoun-Walker

The Dorothy Clive Garden in Willoughbridge, Market Drayton has received lottery funding for its 60th anniversary.

To celebrate this, the New Vic Youth Theatre are making a film, inspired by the stories of visitors, to celebrate the garden.

People are being encouraged to visit on February 10, to share their memories with the film-makers.

A representative of the theatre said: "We'd love to hear from you – please come along for refreshments and a chat on Sunday February 10 from 12pm until 3pm – Dorothy Clive Garden, Willoughbridge and share your story with us."

For those who cannot make that date, stories can be handed in at the Dorothy Clive tearoom or emailed to info@dorothyclivegarden.co.uk

The planning stage of the film will finish on March 4 so story ideas should be handed in before then.

The garden hopes to show the film in the summer as part of a launch event.

