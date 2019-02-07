Menu

Advertising

Love is in the air at Market Drayton hotel

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Couples who got married at a hotel in Market Drayton over the last 35 years are being asked to send in photos of their happy day.

Kristina Blank and Milly King prepare for Valentine's Day at Goldstone Hall

Goldstone Hall Hotel wants to feature pictures from over the years as part of its Valentines Day celebrations.

A part of the annual romantic celebrations an eight-course meal will be available on February 14, 15 and 16 at the Hotel.

Couples who have been married at the hotel in the last 35 years are invited to send in photos from their wedding day, to be featured in montage boards and enter a competition.

Julia Roberts on behalf of the hotel said: "The team who head up the wedding and events at the hotel have created five memory montage boards featuring images of all the happy couples who have sent in their favourite picture of themselves."

At the end of February one couple will be chosen to celebrate their wedding anniversary with dinner, bed and breakfast at the hotel's Bridal suite.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News