Love is in the air at Market Drayton hotel

Goldstone Hall Hotel wants to feature pictures from over the years as part of its Valentines Day celebrations.

A part of the annual romantic celebrations an eight-course meal will be available on February 14, 15 and 16 at the Hotel.

Couples who have been married at the hotel in the last 35 years are invited to send in photos from their wedding day, to be featured in montage boards and enter a competition.

Julia Roberts on behalf of the hotel said: "The team who head up the wedding and events at the hotel have created five memory montage boards featuring images of all the happy couples who have sent in their favourite picture of themselves."

At the end of February one couple will be chosen to celebrate their wedding anniversary with dinner, bed and breakfast at the hotel's Bridal suite.