Man jumps from window in high street flat fire

The fire started at a property above a shop in Market Drayton High Street at about 9.40pm .

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent two appliances and an officer from Market Drayton and Loggerheads to the fire, which started in the kitchen.

Two male casualties were reported suffering minor injuries and were discharged at the scene – with one of the men having jumped from a first-floor window to escape the blaze.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, one hose-reel jet and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue group manager, Neil Griffiths, posted on Twitter at the time of the fire: "Crews from @SFRS_MDrayton and @StaffsFire Loggerheads currently dealing with property fire above commercial premises.

"Please avoid the area."

He later tweeted: "Update from Market Drayton incident.

"Fire is now out and investigation in progress. Assertive firefighting from @SFRS_MDrayton supported by Hodnet and @StaffsFire Loggerheads prevented further escalation."

West Mercia Police were in attendance to cordon off the road and deal with oncoming traffic while crews dealt with the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called by the fire service just before 10.30pm to reports of a fire in a flat.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We sent one ambulance to attend the scene and we assessed two patients who were both men.

"Thankfully both only had very minor injuries and were able to be discharged on the scene."

Fire crews were tackling the fire for more than an hour before putting the fire out just after 11pm.