Declan Dunne: Tragedy must lead to changes, say family

Declan Dunne, 27, who was known as Decky, was given treatment for food poisoning and gastritis in three medical appointments in as many days.

He eventually collapsed at home on December 27 and, despite being taken to hospital, died from septic shock, caused by peritonitis due to an obstructed bowel.

At the inquest into his death, Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery, said evidence showed that Mr Dunne would probably have survived had he received the right treatment.

He said two Shropdoc doctors at an appointment on December 23 did not access Mr Dunne's previous history, which would have shown them he had been admitted to hospital overnight on December 20/21 and been to Shropdoc on December 22.

Mr Dunne’s mother, Lisa Dunne, said: “We are all devastated by what has happened.

"Decky's daughters ‎are going to have to grow up without their Dad and this shouldn't have happened.

“Decky went for help three times but kept being sent away.

"We want lessons to be learned from our tragedy and the system to change so that doctors make sure they get all the information about a patient, including previous doctors' appointments so they can make the right decision.”

The family has been supported by lawyers Lanyon Bowdler.

Emma Broomfield, associate solicitor in the clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler, is representing Mr Dunne’s family in the case.

She said: “An independent ‎surgeon instructed by the coroner has advised that if further investigation and treatment had taken place earlier, it's likely Decky would have survived and that his death was definitely avoidable.

“The family are very upset that there were missed opportunities by the doctors to refer him back to hospital and prevent his tragic death.

"We will be continuing to assist the family.”