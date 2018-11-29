Cheers! Josh's Market Drayton brewery shot is a winner

Josh Sedgley, 18, entered the EEF National Manufacturing Photography Award and his picture was shortlisted in the Manufacturing Process category.

At an awards night Josh learned his photo, depicting water being poured for brewing at Joule's Brewery, is one of three winners in the category.

Josh's winning photo

He was named the Best Young Photographer in that category.

Judges said they were impressed by his use of light and colour after viewing the entrants' work in Westminster's Church Hall.

Josh, who lives near Market Drayton, said: "I was really pleasantly surprised with the quality of the people I was up against.

"I didn't feel defeatist about my own images but considering how incredibly good the other entries were I'm very proud.

"It's very encouraging as I go forward too.

"Manufacturing is a very visual industry and I really enjoy taking pictures of the fascinating sights I get to see.

"It’s also great to see some of the other fantastic images of modern-day UK manufacturing.”

Josh Sedgley at Joule's Brewery

Josh has already spent his prize money on a new lens for his camera.

The competition, organised by manufacturing firm EEF, seeks creative images that capture the essence of modern manufacturing.

Stephen Phipson, CEO at EEF, said: “From investing in the future by providing high-quality apprenticeships to exporting world class products across the globe, manufacturing is the perfect illustration of British ingenuity and creativity.

"Joshua and all the other talented photographers shortlisted this year are to be congratulated on their incredible images that brilliantly reflect the innovation and dynamism of our sector.”

Josh is a keen photographer, having helped create next year's Market Drayton community calendar, depicting scenes from the town and available in Hart to Hart on Stafford Street.