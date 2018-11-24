Market Drayton marathon man runs US race to raise funds for kids

Ian Comerford ran the 26.2 miles despite having injured both Achilles tendons, and has raised at least £1,500 in sponsorship fees to Caudwell Children.

But managed solutions specialist Ian, 39, said he is not a natural runner.

He said: “Damaging both tendons ahead of the marathon meant that I had to limit my training runs to just five miles at a time.

“I topped up my exercise with rowing and cross training to ensure that I was still fit enough on a cardiovascular level.

“On the day of the race I simply opted to take the pain and I found that concentrating my thoughts on the charity that I was supporting helped me to get through it.”

With his medal

Ian chose to raise funds for the Staffordshire-based charity Caudwell Children, which provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families across the UK.

“I discovered Caudwell Children a number of years ago and I’ve completed the London and Paris marathons to raise funds for them.

“When I looked at the great work that they were doing supplying specialist equipment, therapies, treatments and fully supported holidays to disabled children, I was truly humbled and felt compelled to fundraise for them.

"Caudwell Children is unique in that all the running costs are covered by a generous benefactor so every single penny I raise goes to the children that they support.

“Nothing goes towards the electric bill, the staff Christmas party, or salaries, which gives me real confidence when people are sponsoring me.”

Despite his injury problems Ian completed the race in 5:48:54 and said that he enjoyed the challenge.

He said: “I’ve been a martial arts and gym-goer since I was very young, but I’ve never incorporated running as I really don’t like it.

“However, I’m a big believer in growth only coming from outside of a person’s comfort zone so I try to do things that challenge me both mentally and physically.

“And the New York Marathon certainly did that.”

Places available

Ian, along with his partner Nipa Soni, has raised over £1,500 for Caudwell Children and the cash is still coming in.

He said: “I believe that with the right attitude and preparation anyone can finish a marathon.

“As in life, it’s not about how fast you complete it, but the feeling of pride when you get to the end, in the knowledge that despite the pain you kept putting one foot in front of the other and kept moving forward.

“I know Caudwell Children have charity places available for the Virgin Money London Marathon, in 2019, and I’m hoping that my story can inspire people to register for those places.

“To run for such a remarkable charity is a truly memorable experience and with only 20,000 runners, from over 400,000 applicants, securing London Marathon places there must be many disappointed runners out there who would snap up one of their places.”

Ian with partner and fellow fundraiser Nipa Soni

Kerrie Davies, Associate Director of Events at Caudwell Children, praised Ian’s determination. She said: “Ian’s lung-busting, sinew-stretching effort to raise money for Caudwell Children was truly inspirational.

“His commitment, dedication, and willingness to put his body through the pain barrier, in support of disabled children, has to be admired and on behalf of the children that we support I’d like to say a massive ‘Thank You’ to him.

“I can promise you that there is no greater feeling than crossing that finishing line, the sense of achievement is undeniable.

“However, knowing that you have raised vital funds to deliver therapies, treatments, equipment and fully supported holidays to disabled children is an even greater legacy.

“I’d encourage anyone who wants to take part in the iconic London Marathon to register for one of our charity places now, to avoid disappointment.”

You can still sponsor Ian by visiting his Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/ian-comerford2