Market Drayton police want to reunite distinctive horse statues with owner

By Rob Smith

Two mystery horse head statues have appeared in Market Drayton, and police want to reunite them with their owner.

Members of the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team came across the 1ft statues while on patrol about two weeks ago, but have no leads on who owns them.

A tweet from the team said: "If anyone knows who might own them please get in touch with us by calling 101 or emailing marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

