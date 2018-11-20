Tree of Light: Market Drayton's annual appeal is back with giant tree installed

The initiative, organised by the Market Drayton Lions club for the last two years, allows people to sponsor a light and a name card in memory of individuals to be displayed on the 28-foot tree.

The funds raised go to charity.

The tree is now standing outside the Morrisons supermarket in Maer Lane, Market Drayton.

Ron Guy, of the Lions Club, explained: “The history behind the tree of lights goes back many years and it was originally run by Market Drayton Rotary Club.

“Sadly they disbanded just over two years ago. Market Drayton Lions Club took over organising the tree of lights and have completed two years with great success. The idea is people sponsor a light dedicated to a departed loved one." Forms are available from the Market Drayton Advertiser, from Morrisons, Hart to Hart in Stafford Street or from the Lions Club and a name card will be placed at the tree.

The tree will remain outside the shop into the new year. Traditionally charities hold bucket collections with the tree as a backdrop throughout November and December.