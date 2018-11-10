Village's remembrance arrangements

Loggerheads will host a community hymn at White House Farm on Mucklestone Wood Lane at 6.50pm, led by Peter Shone.

Loggerheads Parish Councillor Peter Chamberlain will read a poem of commemoration, then Katy Newby will play the Last Post before two minutes of silence.

At 7pm the village's fire crew will light a beacon, one of thousands across the country.

Bells at St John's Church in nearby Ashley will also ring out.

A prayer for peace will be read by the Reverend Terry Williams, and the Ashley, Loggerheads & Mucklestone Community Choir will sing the national anthem.

On the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day 1918, when the First World War ended, the service will conclude at 19.18pm.

Graham Sedgley, of Loggerheads Parish Council, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”