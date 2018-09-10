Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car near Market Drayton

The man in his 50s received injuries to his arms, back and legs and had to be taken to hospital after the crash between his Suzuki motorbike and a Vauxhall Astra.

It happened on the A41 close to the junction with Marsh Lane at about 6pm on Sunday.

The Astra was travelling towards Hinstock, while the motorcycle was heading in the direction of Newport.

Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen anything to come forward.

They are especially interested in speaking to people who saw the car and motorbike and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the crash.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 551S of September 9.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org