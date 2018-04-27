Man cut out of car after Market Drayton crash

He was one of two people injured in the two-car crash on the A53 shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

It took fire crews about 50 minutes to free the man from the car which had overturned in the collision.

A woman in her 50s was also injured but had freed herself from her car before emergency services arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "A man in his 50s was trapped in his car which had ended up on its side in the collision.

"Crews carried out a medical assessment on him and while he was fully conscious and breathing, the team suspected he’d suffered chest and abdominal injuries.

"They worked closely with the fire service to carefully extricate him from the vehicle. The man was released around 50 minutes later and, once stabilised with pain relief and further treatment, he was taken by land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care.

"When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a woman in her 50s sitting on a grass verge at the side of the road. She had managed to get out of her vehicle unaided following a collision with another car and, after assessment, was found to have sustained facial injuries as well as a suspected pelvic injury.

"Crews immobilised her to help stabilise her pelvis before she was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."