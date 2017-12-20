Crash appeal renewed as victim remains in life-threatening condition

West Mercia Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash that took place on the A41 at Bletchley near Market Drayton at around 2.10pm on Friday, December 15.

The two vehicle collision involved a silver Land Rover Discovery, which was pulling a horse box, and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Both drivers were uninjured, but the passenger in the Land Rover, a man in his 70s, was taken by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he remains in a potentially life threatening condition.

Investigating officers have said they would particularly like to speak with a man and woman in a black car who stopped at the scene to speak and check on the welfare of the driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, and were likely unaware of the condition of the Land Rover passenger.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information can call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 407s of December 15, 2017.