Serious crash closes A41 near Market Drayton

By Lisa O'Brien | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A pensioner has been taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries following a crash near Market Drayton this afternoon.

The A41 at Bletchley. Photo: Google StreetView.

Emergency services were called to the A41 at Bletchley, near to the Castle Inn, at about 2.10pm.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa and silver Land Rover Discovery were involved in the collision and a man in his 70s was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

West Mercia Police said he had potentially life threatening injuries.

Police say the road is closed at Tern Hill Roundabout towards Whitchurch.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 407s of December 15.

