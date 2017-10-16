Woore HS2 campaigners carry out own survey

Woore Parish Action Group carried out the traffic survey on a Friday, between 7am and 7pm, noting every vehicle movement across Woore's A51 and A525 routes.

The action group said they recorded 6,107 vehicles including 221 HGV'S, 40 motorcycles, 20 bikes and 50 tractors.

The proposed route would see the about 500 HGVs travel from the A51 and turn on to the A525 at Woore, near Market Drayton, every day.

Residents and councillors formed the action group to fight the plans.

Julia Mitchell, from the action group, said: "The information from the traffic survey will help to substantiate the action group's petitioning and lobbying process now going forward.

"The data shows the enormous volume of diverse road users currently accessing the A51 and A525 routes through Woore.

"Of significant concern to us is that these vehicles, motorbikes and bikes cross through the staggered crossroads where the community shop and post office is located.

"HS2's proposals to clog these main arterial routes with their 500 HGV'S per day is totally unviable and poses an extremely dangerous scenario.

"Our traffic data proves that major routes through Woore are already busy.

"We will also be arranging further information clinics in the parish in early November to keep everyone updated on the plans.

"Meanwhile, the action group is continuing to gather information, statistics and harness local expertise across all key areas: legal, finance, engineering, health & safety etc.

"We are also finalising fundraising events since there will be a need to pay external consultants in the absence of core data being unavailable from Shropshire Council."

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson recently discussed concerns about the impact the scheme could have on Woore at a face-to-face meeting with transport minister Chris Grayling.

Mr Grayling said: "I recognise that for constituents who live along the line of the route there will be concern over how HS2 will affect their homes, communities and businesses.

"HS2 Ltd will continue to work closely with those affected communities and their local authorities up and down the line of the route, and I expect people to be treated with fairness, compassion and respect."

Ms Mitchell added: "We are fully aware of Mr Grayling's commitment to HS2. We are not seeking to halt the plans but instead mitigate the undeniable disaster which HS2 will bring to Woore's roads.

"Therefore we support neighbouring communities plans to instead adopt the viable alternative of a longer deeper tunnel via Madeley."