Plans for 70 new homes near Market Drayton

A planning application has been submitted to create up to70 homes on land at Gravel Bank off Mucklestone Road, in Loggerheads, near Market Drayton.

In April plans for 128 homes adjacent to development site were given planning permission.

Muller Property Group has put forward the latest proposal, which would be built on a greenfield site which currently consists mostly of mown grassland with hedgerows around some of its boundaries.

Documents submitted in support of the application state: "The proposals are for up to 70 dwellings comprising of a mixture of properties including affordable housing, public open amenity space and other associated works.

"All the new dwellings will be sympathetic to the character of the area.

"All existing trees and hedges of merit will be retained and root protection zones maintained.

"There will be a single access point off Eccleshall Road.

"The site will provide a high quality housing development in keeping with the local character and delivers new homes which are sensitively designed and well integrated into its surroundings."

Advertising

The site also consists of a number of farm buildings which would be demolished as part of the application.

An ecological assessment of the site found 'found evidence of a minor roost used by long eared bats and probable roosting by a very small number of common pipistrelles - a small bat'.

The report says: "Mitigation measures will be needed to protect bats and to avoid offences under the habitats regulations, in respect of the bat roosts present on site.

"Replacement roosts will be needed. These mitigation measures will need to be licensed by Natural England."

Advertising

People can comment on the proposal as part of consultation into the development via Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council's website.

Earlier this year plans for 128 homes on the site of Tadgedale Quarry, off Mucklestone Road, were approved by a Government planning inspector.

The proposals attracted almost 40 objections from members of the public, who claimed the homes would impact on already over-stretched services.

However, Jonathan Clarke, planning inspector, said he did not think the disadvantages would outweigh the benefits of the application.

He said the proposal would contribute to the economic and social development of the area and improve a contaminated site.

Mr Clarke said a proposed new pedestrian crossing and speed reductions would address the concerns about people walking from the development to the village centre.