Fire service called after car and tractor collide in north Shropshire
The fire service were called to a crash in north Shropshire on Tuesday involving a car and tractor.
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Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to reports of an RTC at around 6.30pm.
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The incident in Woodseaves, Market Drayton involved one car and one tractor a spokesperson said.
The fire service said they made both vehicles safe. There were no reports of injuries.