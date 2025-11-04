Two north Shropshire roads to close for resurfacing this month

Hurst Lane near Stoke on Tern and Ollerton Lane in Ollerton, near Child’s Ercall, will be resurfaced as part of Shropshire Council's ongoing road maintenance programme.

Ollerton Lane will be closed for resurfacing from Tuesday, November 11 to Friday, November 14, between 8am and 5pm each day.

Hurst Lane is scheduled for resurfacing from Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21, also between 8am and 5pm daily.

During both closures, the council said a signed diversion will be in place. Access to properties within the closure will be maintained whenever it is safe to do so.

Residents have been asked not to park on the roads during the day while the work is in progress.

Shropshire Council has also reminded residents that all scheduled roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any updates will be displayed on yellow advance warning signs and on the One Network website.