‘The village has never done anything like this!’ Incredible 12-metre poppy cascade created by Shropshire knitters to hang from church

Residents in Myddle, a village north of Shrewsbury so small it doesn’t even have its own local shop, spent 10 painstaking months knitting and crocheting thousands of poppies to create the cascade, which was this week finally hung from the village church.

The idea for the cascade came from the village’s knitting group, Twisted Stitches, whose member Jan Butler suggested the idea while the group was in the village pub, The Red Lion.

But little did they know just what a mammoth challenge it would be.

Ladies from Twisted Stitches

Louise Bullock, from the knitting group, said: “Jan, who often knits for local causes, suggested we knit this cascade as a follow-on to the decorated lychgate that we did last year.

“Little did we know how big a task this would be. We estimated that we would need about 5,000 poppies, but this was such an underestimation and we created so many more.