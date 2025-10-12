Annual level crossing testing to close north Shropshire road with 19-mile diversion in place

Traffic will be prohibited from using the level crossing on Station Road in Baschurch between Sunday, October 19 and Monday 20.

The road closure will be in place from 10pm and 5am to allow for the annual testing and maintenance of the level crossing by Network Rail.

Baschurch Level Crossing. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, an almost 20 mile diversion will be in place, with signs pointing drivers towards Shrewsbury along the B5067 and towards Burlton on the A528.

It is expected that alternative, shorter diversions, may be possible depending on vehicle types.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.