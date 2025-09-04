The crash took place on the A41 near Hinstock, near Market Drayton, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday - September 2, and involved two cars.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident, and both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Now police have urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Did you witness a collision on the A41 near Hinstock on Tuesday evening?

"Two people were seriously injured during the collision which occurred shortly before 5pm.

"The collision involved two cars, a red Fiat 500 which was travelling northbound and a Ford Kuga which was travelling southbound.

"Both drivers were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious leg injuries with one driver also sustaining suspected pelvic and internal injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to help with the investigation is urged to contact PC Craig Byle via e-mail craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk or call 01905 973638."