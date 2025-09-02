Person cut free after two-car crash near Hinstock

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were dispatched to reports of a crash between two cars on Newport Road, Hinstock, at 4.55pm today (September 2).

Four crews responded to the scene from Market Drayton, Prees and Wellington, including a Rescue Tender vehicle, with an operations officer also in attendance.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service, an Air Ambulance, and West Mercia Police were also on the scene.

On arrival, the crews discovered two saloon cars had been involved in the crash, with one person trapped as a result.

Fire service personnel used cutting equipment to free the person before handing them off to ambulance crews.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.