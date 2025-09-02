Permission given for house near Market Drayton to be turned into children's home

Sarah Morgan submitted a proposal for the change of use at a property off the A529, north of Hinstock.

Ms Morgan is the founder of Acorn Wood Independent School, based in Coton, near Whitchurch, which currently caters for 12 neurodivergent children. Her proposal is for up to two children between the ages of five and 16 to be based at the home.

“The applicant will undertake initial assessments to ensure that the children living within the home are able to successfully integrate into the local community,” said Holly Walker of Peter Richards & Co, acting for Ms Morgan.

“These assessments will consider various factors, including the location of the home environment, the surrounding community, environmental factors, and the individual needs of each child.”

Ms Walker added that the children wil be looked after by two caregivers, who will be at the home three or four days a week. A manager will also be present, with meetings taking place away from the home when required.

Melanie Williams, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, said the proposal would not require planning permission, therefore a lawful certificate can be granted.