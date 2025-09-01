Emergency crews called to house fire in north Shropshire village

At 9.11am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) control received reports of the incident at a residential property on Curlew Meadows.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

The incident was identified as a microwave fire, which was already extinguished upon the crews’ arrival.

Firefighters ensured the area was safe and carried out checks to confirm there was no further risk.

The stop message - indicating the conclusion of firefighting operations - was issued at 9.27am.

The fire service has warned residents that most kitchen fires occur when people are "distracted or leave things unattended".

Guidance from SRFS states: