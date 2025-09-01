Emergency crews called to house fire in north Shropshire village
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Baschurch where a microwave went up in flames.
At 9.11am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) control received reports of the incident at a residential property on Curlew Meadows.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
The incident was identified as a microwave fire, which was already extinguished upon the crews’ arrival.
Firefighters ensured the area was safe and carried out checks to confirm there was no further risk.
The stop message - indicating the conclusion of firefighting operations - was issued at 9.27am.
The fire service has warned residents that most kitchen fires occur when people are "distracted or leave things unattended".
Guidance from SRFS states:
Never use a toaster under a shelf or kitchen cupboard - pull it out from under the cupboard when in use.
Don't hang wet or damp tea towels on the cooker to dry.
Dirty grill pans and ovens cause fires. Help keep them clean.
When using a microwave read the cooking instructions carefully, ensure you don't put in any metal objects.
Kettles can cause serious burns from the steam, make sure you don't lean over the kettle when it's boiling.