Emergency crews called to house fire in north Shropshire village

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Baschurch where a microwave went up in flames.

By Luke Powell
Published

At 9.11am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) control received reports of the incident at a residential property on Curlew Meadows. 

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

The incident was identified as a microwave fire, which was already extinguished upon the crews’ arrival. 

Firefighters ensured the area was safe and carried out checks to confirm there was no further risk.

The stop message - indicating the conclusion of firefighting operations - was issued at 9.27am.

The fire service has warned residents that most kitchen fires occur when people are "distracted or leave things unattended".

Guidance from SRFS states: 

  • Never use a toaster under a shelf or kitchen cupboard - pull it out from under the cupboard when in use.

  • Don't hang wet or damp tea towels on the cooker to dry.

  • Dirty grill pans and ovens cause fires. Help keep them clean.

  • When using a microwave read the cooking instructions carefully, ensure you don't put in any metal objects.

  • Kettles can cause serious burns from the steam, make sure you don't lean over the kettle when it's boiling.

